Child fights for life after mother's beau called her a 'demon' and threw her from balcony

A 5-year-old Las Vegas girl was seriously injured after her mother's boyfriend allegedly threw her from a third-floor apartment balcony Sunday, believing she was a "demon," authorities said.

Jarick Willis, 32, was arrested after being shot by Angela Matthews, his girlfriend, after she learned that he threw her child off the balcony, police said.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m., KTNV reported.

The young girl was found by police unconscious on the ground of the apartment complex, authorities said.

The mother said she learned of the incident when her son screamed that Willis had tossed her child over the balcony, according to police.

Matthews told police that her boyfriend could be seen leaning over the balcony with the young girl's body below.

A neighbor who witnessed the event reported that the child landed face-first on the gravel.

Fearing for the lives of her other children, the mother shot Willis in a bathroom confrontation, police said.

A day before the incident, the boyfriend told Matthews that her child was a "demon," police said.

"Angela said she and Jarick practice and believe in African Spirituality and on Saturday Jarick started talking about how he believed (the daughter) was full of bad spirits," according to the police report. "Matthews told him to stop talking about her daughter in that way, to which she indicated Jarick apologized to her."

The 5-year-old sustained a broken forearm, pelvis, leg, rib, a collapsed lung, and a possible fractured sternum, according to police.

Willis was sent to a local hospital with critical injuries and faces child abuse/neglect, domestic battery, and attempted murder charges, authorities reported.

