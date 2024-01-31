Child finds grenade buried behind home in Columbia, SC police say

A child found a grenade buried in the backyard of a Columbia home Tuesday night, according to the Forest Acres Police Department.

The weapon was discovered inside of a concrete block that was buried behind a home in the 2000 block of Dalloz Road, police said in a news release. That’s in the area between the intersection of Forest Drive and North Beltline Boulevard and Trenholm Park, and two elementary schools are located less than 2 miles away.

At about 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the home following a 911 call about the child’s discovery, according to the release.

In addition to the officers, members of the the Richland County Bomb Squad also responded and assisted in the destruction of the weapon, while the Columbia Fire Department was waiting on stand by — but not needed, police said.

The bomb squad determined the grenade was a training weapon and was not a live explosive, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

Information about where the grenade came from was not available, and there was no word how it wound up buried in the backyard.

“We thank Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and particularly their bomb squad, for their fast response and work to ensure this neighborhood and family were kept safe,” Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson said in the release. “A lot of training hours go into this subset of law enforcement and we appreciate being able to call on such a skilled group of officers when in need.”