Here’s what to do if your child is flying unaccompanied for the first time

Parents and carers should ensure their children know what to expect the first time they fly alone.

Give them a cell phone, snacks and an iPad to keep them entertained.

Consider using a travel companion service for extra peace of mind.

About seven million children travel each year using an airline's unaccompanied minor program, according to the most recent estimate by the Department of Transportation.



The vast majority of these flights go ahead without any disruption. But amid this summer's travel chaos, a number of issues relating to the care of unaccompanied minors have emerged.



This summer American Airlines initially didn't allow a mom to collect her 10-year-old unaccompanied minor from the airport because of an issue with the information in its system.



The airline also canceled a 10-year-old's flight but didn't tell her parents, while on another occasion American lost a 12-year-old child traveling alone.



Insider has compiled these tips for parents and carers whose children are flying alone for the first time. The suggestions come from Shelly-Ann Cawley, a former flight attendant who set up Travelers Care to help vulnerable passengers get to their destination safely.

Read the terms and conditions

Cawley says the first thing to do is read the terms and conditions and the fine print before booking your child's flight. They posted – somewhere – on an airline's website. Based on the information provided, parents can decide whether to allow their child to fly unaccompanied.



Make sure your child is mature enough

Most airlines allow children as young as five years old to travel alone. Ensure that your child is mature enough and capable of handling and adjusting to change and unexpected events.

Changes to an itinerary including delays or cancelations and connecting flights is where problems can arise, Cawley says. "Getting a connecting flight, for example, is where information can be lost in translation. There are a lot of children out there that can't adjust to changes."





Give them a cell phone

Flight attendants gate agents are great at minimizing errors. Their priority is ensuring the child's safety but they're often busy with other duties.

"Your child should be able to pick up the phone if something doesn't feel right on board. They can use it to communicate when they land and in case of an emergency," Cawley says.



This is why they need to be mature enough or have the capability to take action if these situations occur.



Prepare your child for the flight

Talk to your children and tell them what to expect. Show them videos of what it will be like and tell them to speak to a flight attendant if something doesn't feel right.



Give them snacks and an iPad

Some children don't eat as much when they're on an airplane so ensure they have snacks with them and some form of entertainment like an iPad.



Use flight tracking apps

You can use flight tracking sites like FlightAware or FlightRadar.



"These are very useful to give you step by step updates of a flight. It can give you peace of mind to know where exactly the plane is," Cawley says.



Don't leave the gate too soon

Sometimes people leave the gate area, Cawley says, only to have it return to the stand for some reason.



It is also important to be at the airport at least 30 minutes before the scheduled arrival time so that the child is not sitting there if the flight lands early.



Ensuring the child has the correct contact information on their lanyard about who is collecting them is also essential.



Consider using a travel companion service

Not everyone trusts airlines' unaccompanied minor programmes as airlines lose children all the time. Companies such as Travelers Care can offer an extra layer of protection and safety, although it will cost you to do so.

