Child Forced to Watch Beheading: Rare Inside Look Into the Mozambique Massacres

Neha Wadekar
·13 min read
Nyasha Kadandara
Nyasha Kadandara

PEMBA, Mozambique—Last year, 10-year-old Maria Antumane was forced to watch as a group of militant men carried out a gruesome attack on her village, Bilibiza. Armed with machetes and guns, the men had ordered her to keep her eyes open as they beheaded residents a few feet away from her.

“I saw this happening. Killing. The men told us, ‘sit there and watch someone be beheaded,’” Maria said, fiddling with the hemline of her stained T-shirt. “And everyone started crying. And they said, ‘No one cry about this.’”

The men burned down Maria’s village. Amid the chaos, she managed to escape into northern Mozambique’s dense tropical forest. As she fled, her leg got caught in an animal snare. “I was trapped from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. I was stuck without anybody to remove the trap,” she said. “I was screaming and crying.”

Several villagers who were also fleeing the attack on the village passed by Maria. They tried to pry apart the jaws of the trap to release her leg, but rushed off when they thought the attackers might be approaching, leaving her stranded and terrified. Eventually, some villagers who knew Maria’s parents recognized her. They managed to release her leg from the snare, which left an open wound on her shin. They carried her with them, traveling for days until they reached Pemba, the capital city of Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province. There, alone in the hospital, Maria recovered from her wounds and from malaria.

Three and a half years before the attack on her village, a group of armed men raided police stations in the village of Mocímboa da Praia in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, kicking off a seemingly endless stream of violence in the northern part of the country. Little is known about the ideology or goals of this shadowy group, which calls itself al Sunna wa Jummah (ASWJ). The local population calls it al Shabaab, an Arabic phrase meaning “the youth,” although it has no apparent connection to the Somali terrorist organization with the same name.

Since the police station raid, these armed militants perpetuated at least 517 attacks targeting civilians, killing more than 1,157 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Database (ACLED). They burned down homes, looted villages, abducted women and girls and murdered locals in gruesome acts of violence; in November 2020 they reportedly beheaded and chopped up the bodies of more than 50 villagers, turning a local football pitch into an “execution ground,” according to media reports.

It’s difficult to pinpoint how the conflict began. Over half of Cabo Delgado province’s population is Muslim, and experts believe that the armed militants emerged more than a decade ago in the northern area of the province as a religious group bent on separating itself from the local Muslim population, which it believed was practicing a “degraded” form of Islam.

In 2008, people began visiting mosques in Pemba and other northern districts “trying to preach a very radical Islam,” said Salvador Forquilha, a senior researcher at the Institute for Social and Economic Studies (IESE), an independent research institution based in Maputo. The movement leaders are suspected to have direct ties to fundamentalists in Kenya, Tanzania, Somalia and the Great Lakes region and indirect ties to religious clerics in Saudi Arabia, Libya, Sudan and Algeria. As radicalization spread through the northern provinces, local religious leaders say they attempted to inform the then-government about the impending threat.

“When you speak with religious leaders in Pemba, especially, and also in other districts, they will say, ‘look, we were in touch with the government and we told the government that something was going wrong in our mosques, but the government did not take action,’” said Forquilha. “So the group evolved very quickly. And when the group found huge resistance... in the local mosques from local religious leaders but also local population, they started actually to become much more violent.”

Experts say that the government’s failure to heed those early warnings was a missed opportunity that could have spared countless others from recent violence, including Maria Antumane’s aunt, 55-year-old Ana Maria Biche, who fled the same attack as her 10-year-old niece. She remembered the armed men entering the village around 3 p.m. They began burning down houses, looting and killing at night. Biche described the men as young, between the ages of 17 and 25, and well-armed.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Aunt Ana Maria Biche</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Nyasha Kadandara</div>

Aunt Ana Maria Biche

Nyasha Kadandara

“They were all young men with guns,” she said, waving her hands and widening her eyes. “They seemed to be from Mozambique or Tanzania. They spoke Swahili and in other languages… there were white people between them… and Arabs with beards.” Biche described the brutality she witnessed in her village. “I saw them kill people with knives. One of them used a chainsaw,” she added, mimicking the noise and sawing motion, “on someone’s neck.”

Two of the people murdered that day were Maria Antumane’s mother and father. “They cut their heads from their bodies,” Biche said. “They took their heads off, and threw them to the other side.”

Biche, Maria’s aunt, was luckier than most. She escaped into the forest and traveled for days until she reached Metuge, an emergency center set up outside Pemba to accommodate the displaced. There, she became one of the almost 700,000 people displaced in northern Mozambique as of the end of 2020, according to a new U.N. report. Nearly half are children.

Metuge is endless rows of tents, cooking fires and open defecation areas. Local boys rush towards open car windows to sell buckets of mangos for less than $1.00 each. Women and girls balance buckets over their heads as they leave the water points set up by the government with the help of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Hundreds of shoeless children spend their time playing with local volunteers in lieu of any formal schooling or education. Many of them have been out of school for years—the result of 2019’s devastating Cyclone Kenneth, the COVID-19 pandemic, and, now, the conflict.

Although humanitarian organizations are fighting to provide clean water, food, and medicine to the residents of Metuge, there are more than 10,000 people in the center and only enough resources to meet the needs of a few hundred, according to UNICEF estimates. When displaced people started fleeing to Metuge, the government began housing them in and around local schools that had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the attacks continued and the situation in the north of the province worsened, more and more families started showing up.

“We are overwhelmed. The health facilities are totally overwhelmed,” Isabel Periera, a nutrition specialist with UNICEF in Cabo Delgado, told The Daily Beast. There's no possibility, no capacity for them to respond as they should.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Drone footage of Metuge</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Nyasha Kadandara</div>

Drone footage of Metuge

Nyasha Kadandara

To alleviate the pressure on Metuge’s resources and create space for newly-arriving families, the government of Mozambique has been working with aid organizations to move people out of the center and into semi-permanent settlements.

“The authorities registered us and informed us, ‘you will be moved from Metuge to Ndokota,’” said 33-year-old Balamade Abadre, who fled an attack on his village with his elderly parents, his wife and his young children.

Abadre’s family had already been living in Metuge for seven months when they were informed they would be moving. “They said, 'we are taking you to another place but we will build you the house and you will stay in these new houses,'” he explained. The process has been frustrating for Abadre, who was once a proud provider for his large family but says he now feels helpless because of his inability to earn money to care for his relatives.

Building materials for Abadre’s new home arrived while he was talking to The Daily Beast. He and the other men labored in the sweltering heat, dragging the poles and thatch to the individual plots that had been designated for their families. Abadre has been told that this arrangement is only temporary, but the creation of these semi-permanent settlements indicates that his family’s stay may last months, if not years.

“I don't want to be here, but the government authorities mandated it because when we fled from the war the government helped us and said, 'come stay here and wait until the war is over. And when the war ends you can go back home,’” he said. “And what I want to say, I'm crying out to go back home.”

Only one out of 10 displaced people make it to humanitarian centers and settlements, with the vast majority of families having to rely on the generosity of local host families to survive, according to the U.N.

Sixteen-year-old Atija Siraje and her family fled their home in northern Cabo Delgado twice: first when their house was destroyed by Cyclone Kenneth and again when armed groups attacked their village. Siraje’s family lived close to the ocean, so rather than traveling on foot, they decided to go by boat like many other coastal families escaping conflict. It’s a dangerous journey. News reports indicate that boats have sunk or capsized, resulting in numerous civilian deaths.

“We slept on the sea for two days without eating,” Siraje said. She desperately misses her home and her old life. “I love my friends but I haven't seen them.”

Today, Siraje’s family live on Ibo, a picturesque East African island that was once a sparkling eco-tourism destination. Cyclone Kenneth ripped through the region, reducing Ibo’s hotels and colonial-era buildings to rubble. Just a year later, the militants tried to seize control of the islands. Ibo is currently under the control of Mozambican security forces to ensure that the militants do not try to breach the island again. Siraje’s family sleeps in a tent in the backyard of empathetic local residents.

“Ibo has become a shelter for displaced people fleeing the continent,” explained Issa Tarmamade, the district coordinator of Ibo. “We had to support the people coming in, sometimes with nothing but the clothes on their back. Others came almost with no clothes at all.”

Once families reach the islands, many risk traveling by boat once again to reach the safety of Pemba’s beaches. Muanaicha Momad, 55, lives in a one bedroom beach hut in Paquitequete, a beachfront along Pemba’s coastline. She used to share her home with only her sister and daughter until the conflict started. Now, Momad is hosting 47 members of her extended family in her home, many of them children sent ahead to safety by their parents. Without a job or a husband to support her, she relies on handouts from aid organizations and the goodwill of neighbors to help care for her displaced relatives. But making ends meet is a daily challenge.

“When I get something like a bag of rice, I only make it in the morning,” said Momad. “During that time, I don't make lunch because if I make lunch, the kids eat late, and at night they don't sleep. They want to eat dinner.”

The government of Mozambique was initially slow to respond to the conflict, downplaying the violence and publicly projecting that the situation was under control. When the government did respond, they used heavy-handed “arguably often ineffective” tactics that “appear to have alienated local populations,” a U.S. Congressional report describes.

Mozambican security forces have been accused of beating, mistreating and torturing suspected members of the armed groups. An explosive new report released by Amnesty International in March 2021 outlines gross human rights violations by government forces including, “attempted beheading, torture and other ill-treatment of prisoners; the dismemberment of alleged Al-Shabaab fighters; possible extrajudicial executions; and the transport and discarding of a large number of corpses into apparent mass graves.” The government of Mozambique did not respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.

Recently, the government of Mozambique has hired private military contractors to help in the fight. The first to enter the country in 2019 was the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary organization owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch with close ties to President Vladimir Putin. According to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a U.S. nonprofit policy research organization, “Russia traded Wagner's military support against Islamist insurgents in Cabo Delgado province for access to natural gas.” But the group was reportedly unprepared for the mission, and pulled back after suffering significant personnel losses. It is unclear if any Wagner personnel remain in the country.

How Russian Disinformation Protects Violent Wagner Group Mercenaries in Africa

Next came South African private military contractor Dyck Advisory Group (DAG), which was founded by Colonel Lionel Dyck, 76, a white former Rhodesian military commander. DAG’s bread and butter was anti-poaching operations in southern Africa until it entered northern Mozambique’s murky conflict.

According to 53 witnesses interviewed by Amnesty International in its new report, “Dyck operatives have fired machine guns from helicopters and dropped hand grenades indiscriminately into crowds of people, failing to differentiate between civilians and military targets.” These allegations could place immense pressure on the government to assess and regulate the activities of private military contractors engaged in northern Mozambique. Two sources close to DAG told the Daily Beast that they received concerned messages from the contractors about what they were being tasked to do in Cabo Delgado.

DAG responded in a statement released on March 2, 2021, saying that the allegations are “of great concern to the company as we have detailed Human Rights Policies and Standard Operating Procedures in place to govern all our operations and take our responsibilities and obligations seriously.” DAG said it plans to commission a panel of experts from both South Africa and Mozambique to investigate.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Aunt Ana Maria Biche doing Maria's hair</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Nyasha Kadandara</div>

Aunt Ana Maria Biche doing Maria's hair

Nyasha Kadandara

Ana Maria Biche was staying in Metuge when she got word from local community members that her niece, Maria Antumane, might have survived the attack in Bilibiza and was recovering in the hospital in Pemba. Biche started catching tiny fish and selling them to make enough money to pay for a bus from Metuge to Pemba.

“I went to the hospital, and I found Maria,” said Biche. “She started crying. And when I found her Maria said, ‘Mama Ana! I don't have a mom. I don't have a dad.’"

Today, Maria lives with Biche in Metuge. Their reunion in the face of conflict and chaos is nothing short of miraculous. But Maria says she misses her family, victims of a brutal conflict that is still unfolding.

“Some days I remember my mother, father, and all the people. All of them I remember.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer moves to bring Haaland nomination to final vote

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday moved to bring a final vote on President Joe Biden's nomination to head the Interior Department after two Republicans pushed for more debate on her positions on oil and gas development. Republican Senators Steve Daines and Cynthia Lummis earlier in the day put holds on Biden's nomination of U.S. Representative Deb Haaland to head the department, in a move that likely only delays her confirmation for a few days until next week.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • Tyler Perry: The US mogul who gave Meghan and Harry a home

    Tyler Perry provided the couple with a mansion and security when they moved from Canada in 2020.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Buckingham Palace breaks silence and responds to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's claims of racism in bombshell interview

    The royal family has finally issued an official response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's shocking revelations.

  • Lamar Jackson among the QBs next up for a new contract

    Now that Dak Prescott got his record-breaking contract, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield are in line to top it. Baltimore Ravens general Eric DeCosta said Tuesday he’s had conversations with Jackson but the two sides haven’t started official negotiations. Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, is entering the final season of his rookie contract.

  • 'Not safe for Venezuelans to return': Biden administration will offer legal status to those who fled Maduro regime

    The new policy could give Biden a political boost in Florida, where Venezuelans spent years lobbying then-President Trump against deportation.

  • 8 ways Meghan Markle's experience of royal life mirrored Princess Diana's

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey shed light on many similarities between their royal life and Princess Diana's.

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • Brits are calling out the 'dystopian' and 'post-apocalyptic' American pharma ads that aired during Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    The US and New Zealand are the only two countries that allow pharmaceutical companies to advertise directly to consumers.

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah interview: Palace breaks silence to say racism claims taken ‘very seriously’

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Faceplanting to fame: New Zealand livestream catches albatross in awkward landing

    The video, shot at the Taiaroa Head Nature Reserve in Dunedin on New Zealand's South Island, shows an albatross landing on its face, legs flailing, before it manages to right itself as a chick watches on. It has been watched over 660,000 times since being posted on Saturday, with several people on Twitter commenting on their similar experiences while skiing or speculating what the albatrosses might have been thinking. "Flying for the albatross is mainly effortless, landing can be a little bit harder," is the wry commentary on the Twitter post accompanying the video by the Royal Albatross Cam.

  • Canada weighs tighter rules for grow-your-own pot producers

    Canada on Monday launched a public consultation seeking to tighten rules for individuals who are allowed to grow their own medical cannabis, in an effort to clamp down on pot seeping into black markets. In a draft guidance issued for the consultation, Health Canada highlighted recent police raids and arrests at production sites where people were using licenses to "cover and support large-scale illegal production and sale". The move comes as Canada tries to fix its ailing pot market, where illegal producers sell more annually than hundreds of licensed cultivators, even over two years after the country became the first major nation to legalize weed in 2018.

  • Meghan Markle says her father ‘betrayed her’ in new Oprah clip as he faces TV interview with Piers Morgan

    Duchess describes way in which UK tabloids ‘hunted’ down her parents before falling out with her father, Thomas Markle

  • Afghanistan conflict: US makes new push for UN-led peace process

    The US secretary of state seeks to jump start stalled talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

  • Texas Governor makes correcting power grid operator's billing 'emergency' item

    Abbott said he wants the legislature to take action in its upcoming session to reduce emergency power pricing put in place by ERCOT during the weather crisis in the state. "The emergency item includes any inaccurate excessive charges and any issues regarding ancillary service prices," the Texas governor's office said in a statement. Abbott's declaration comes a day after Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called ERCOT to correct the $16 billion pricing error during the week of a winter storm that led to power outages across the state.

  • After nearly 6 hours of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, only 3 jurors have been chosen to serve

    Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

  • Stripping Harry and Meghan of security had nothing to do with Archie title decision

    The decision to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of round-the-clock protection had nothing to do with Buckingham Palace’s refusal to make their son Archie a prince, The Daily Telegraph can disclose. The Duchess complained in her television interview with Oprah Winfrey that depriving Archie of a title had put his safety at risk. She said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. But UK police protection for the Sussexes was only withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties following a meeting of the government body in charge of overseeing royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to pay for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of his own pocket. The row over security is at the heart of the rift between father and son, laid bare in the bombshell television interview with Winfrey. The Duke said his father had stopped taking his calls after they had left Britain. He complained in the interview that during their stay in Canada, he was told “at short notice security was going to be removed”. Separately, the Duchess complained that a decision taken by Buckingham Palace not to give their son Archie the royal title of prince had prevented him receiving armed police protection. The decision angered the Duke and Duchess because 24-hour protection was given to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the Duke of York, up until 2011, when they were still at university.

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirms Major Biden was a bad dog, has no update on Biden cat

    At Tuesday's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki fielded not one but two questions about Major, one of the Biden family's two German Shepherds, and reports he was involved in a "biting incident." Major and the older Biden dog, Champ, "are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people," Psaki said. "And on Monday, the first family's younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and acted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual." (The individual is fine, reportedly.) The injury "was handled by the White House medical unit, with no further treatment needed," Psaki said. Major and Champ's exile to Delaware had been planned before the incident, timed with first lady Jill Biden's tour of military bases, "and the dogs will return to the White House soon," she added. Answering the second question about Major — "Another dogs question? Okay" — Psaki would not confirm that a Secret Service agent was the person injured but reassured the reporter, and America, that Major will not be euthanized. The White House press corps wasn't done. "We heard a lot about dogs — we were promised a White House cat," one reporter noted. "What happened to that?" Psaki threw up her hands. "Where is the cat? Today is a good day for the cat. I don't have any update on the cat. We know the cat will break the internet." For now, anyway, the internet had the Biden dogs — and Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, of course. The Late Show helpfully combined the two. On #LSSC tonight: Major and Champ Biden get a chance to share their side of the story with Oprah. pic.twitter.com/L379saNgCZ — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyFor some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workersHow Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cash