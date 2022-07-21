Child found dead, 2 hurt at home in Longwood, police say

Longwood police are investigating the death of a juvenile at a home early Thursday.

Officers said they responded to a “suspicious incident” around 5:40 a.m. at a home on Highland Street.

Police said a juvenile was found dead at the home and an adult and another juvenile were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Several officers were also seen nearby at a McDonald’s restaurant on Church Avenue near 17-92.

