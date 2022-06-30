Child found dead in pool at campground in York County after he was missing for hours

A 12-year-old boy was found dead in a pool at a camp in southern York County after being missing for hours, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

It happened at the Summit Grove Camp & Conference Center in New Freedom borough, the coroner's office said. The child was part of a youth group that had been visiting the campground.

Southern York County Regional Police are investigating.

The York County Office of Emergency Management issued a news release late Wednesday night about a missing child, asking for the public to call 911 if they saw him.

The child was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black-and-green swim trunks, said Ted Czech, York County Acting Director of Communications.

The child was found dead in a pool at the campground just before 2 a.m. Thursday, the coroner's office said. His family has been notified.

The missing child was visiting the campground with his church youth group on the property, Summit Grove Camp & Conference Center said in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. He was not part of the day camp.

Camps at Summit Grove have been canceled for Thursday, the post states, adding: "Please keep the family and the search and rescue teams in your prayers."

The campground remained closed Thursday as staff in a golf cart were stationed at the edge of the property. One said police are investigating at the scene this morning.

Police told Fox 43 that the missing child was with a Lancaster County church group that consisted of 40 children and six adults.

More details are expected to be released later.

Check back later as this is a developing story.

