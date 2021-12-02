Child found dead after unconscious mom spotted in store parking lot, Alabama cops say

A 6-year-old boy was found dead after his unconscious mother was spotted in a furniture store parking lot, Alabama police said.

Police responded on Dec. 1 to the At Home furniture store in Mobile after reports of a 44-year-old unconscious woman inside a car, the Mobile Police Department said in a news release provided to McClatchy News.

She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Police then came to her Oak Knoll apartment on Navco Road in Mobile and found her 6-year-old son dead, according to police.

Police said the woman may have been “involved in the death” of her son.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or send an anonymous tip.

Mobile is about 257 miles southwest of Birmingham

