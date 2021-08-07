A child found hidden restroom cameras in a Broward martial arts school, police say

A girl’s discovery of hidden cameras in a Pembroke Pines martial arts studio’s restroom led to the arrest of the 64-year-old head instructor, Pembroke Pines police announced Saturday.

Pines cops also want to hear from anyone who has used a restroom at Master Franco’s Taekwondo Academy, the school at 11090 Pines Blvd. named after Robert Franco. Franco, who turned himself in Friday, faces three counts of video voyeurism and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

“The expectation of privacy was violated for other undressed and unsuspecting victims who remain unidentified,” Pines police said.

Pines police say on July 29, a student noticed two cameras “discretely placed within picture frames on a shelf located in the academy’s restroom.”

She used her camera to shoot those cameras, police said, and took what she saw and snapped to Franco. Franco destroyed the frames and the cameras. The girl left the studio and phoned her father, who, in turn, called 911.’

Broward County online court records say Franco’s then-wife filed a temporary restraining order for domestic violence against him for two weeks after a Christmas Day, 2013 arrest on battery-domestic violence. The charges in the case were dropped. Franco filed for divorce in January 2014.

Online court records also say two days before the alleged discovery of the hidden cameras, Franco’s ex-wife filed for suspension of his timesharing rights as a father. That was granted July 30, the day after the alleged camera discovery.

