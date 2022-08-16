Child found in hot car dies in Fort Smith

Fort Smith police investigate the death of a child who was found in a car on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

A child found in a hot car died Tuesday after being rushed to a Fort Smith hospital, police said.

About 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, police went to a hospital to take a report about the death of a child.

A person told police the child was freed from the car by breaking a window. The person took the child to a hospital, but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The child had been left in the car in the 3600 block of Boone Avenue on the north side of the city near Midland Boulevard and Spradling Avenue, police said.

About 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, neighbors, friends and family members gathered on the lawn near the car parked in the driveway as investigators work. People in the yard did not want to talk to reporters.

Police did not release the age of the child who died.

The investigation was continuing into what happened Tuesday afternoon.

