Child found injured at theme park-area hotel has died, Orlando police say

A child who was found injured at a theme park-area extended stay hotel late Tuesday has since died, Orlando police said.

Officers went to the Intown Suites on Major Boulevard in the Millenia area about 9:45 p.m. and arrived to find a woman and the child, who was unresponsive, a police spokesperson said in an unsigned statement.

Both were taken to local hospitals. The child was pronounced dead, police said.

The statement called the death an “isolated incident” and said police are not looking for a suspect as they continue to investigate. The statement did not identify the woman or child.