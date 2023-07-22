Child found living in rat feces-filled drug house in Apple Valley, arrests made

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
·1 min read
Apple Valley deputies arrested three people on suspicion of operating a rat feces-filled drug house on Kiowa Road, where a child also lived.
Apple Valley deputies arrested three people on suspicion of operating a rat feces-filled drug house on Kiowa Road, where a child also lived.

Three people are accused of operating a rat feces-filled drug house, where a child also lived, according to Apple Valley deputies.

On Thursday, deputies followed up on a tip about possible illegal activity at a home. Deputies served a search warrant at a home in 13400 block of Kiowa Road, just south of Yucca Loma Road.

While searching the home, deputies say they found methamphetamine, heroin, a taser and drug paraphernalia.

The drugs and paraphernalia were accessible to a young child living at the home, according to deputies. Rat feces was also found throughout the home. Children and Family Services was contacted, and the child was released to a family member, sheriff’s officials said.

The suspects arrested were:

  • Michael Jay Myers, 58

  • Amanda Michelle Smith, 39

  • David James Myers, 27

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Loup at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760- 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Child found living in rat feces-filled drug house in Apple Valley