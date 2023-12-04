Child found not breathing at Phoenix home dies; toxicology report pending

An investigation is underway regarding a child's death after Phoenix police officers responded to a call about a child not breathing on Saturday.

Police said officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. to a home near 35th Avenue and Vineyard Road to a call about a child not breathing. The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Officials said detectives conducted interviews with everyone in the household and that the child's body was taken to the Maricopa County Forensic Center for examination. A toxicology report is pending, police said.

The age of the child was not released.

Officials said the investigation remained ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Child found not breathing at Phoenix home dies; investigation ongoing