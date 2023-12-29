Child found in Pasadena reunited with family

Authorities successfully located the loved ones of a child found in Pasadena on Thursday.

The boy was initially found near the area of Los Robles Avenue and Villa Street, according to Pasadena police.

The “found child was reunited with his family,” police said. “Thank you for your assistance.”

No identifying information was present with him at the time. No further details surrounding his discovery and reunion with loved ones were released.

Police need help identifying a male child found in Pasadena on Dec. 28, 2023. (Pasadena Police Department)

