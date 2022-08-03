2-year-old boy shot in targeted attack after leaving barber shop with father, police say

Atlanta police said a father was targeted in a shooting that left the man’s 2-year-old son in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday along Peters Street SW.

Atlanta police said the father and son were leaving a barber shop when a blue Kia Optima began following them.

As the father came to a nearby intersection, police said the car pulled up next to him and opened fire on the car.

The toddler was hit with one of the bullets. The father sped away and stopped for help at a nearby fire station.

The toddler was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition but is stable.

Atlanta police said they believe the father was targeted and they are speaking with him now.

