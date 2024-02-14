Child found unresponsive in father’s arms after domestic disturbance. What happened

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child after being called to a domestic disturbance.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 3000 block of Old Clinton Road after a call was made to Macon-Bibb E-911 Center.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an injured female who was harmed during a violent physical altercation, they said.

Paramedics responded to the scene to treat the victim for injuries. The victim reported that her daughter’s child had been taken by the man who assaulted her, who was also the child’s father.

The victim was transported to a medical facility for further treatment.

A “BOLO” alert was put out for the subject and a white passenger vehicle that he occupied with another subject.

At approximately 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of Old Clinton Road, the vehicle, child, and father were located.

The 1-year-old female child was found unresponsive while being held by her father.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the child deceased on the scene. An autopsy will be performed, Miley said

Two persons of interest were identified and transported to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigations headquarters for further questioning. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.