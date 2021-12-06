Child found after urgent police search

Courdasia English was last seen in the 4900 block of Winneste Ave. in Winton Hills around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

A 2-year-old was found after an urgent police search on Monday.

Courdasia English went missing from the 4900 block of Winneste Ave. in Winton Hills around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers searched for her on foot and in cars as well as with a helicopter.

Courdasia is 2 feet tall and around 30 to 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt and diaper.

The Cincinnati Police Department said she was found at around 10:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information on Courdasia to contact 911.

