Child found wandering alone in Roswell neighborhood, police searching for family
Roswell police need the public’s help to find the family of a child found wandering alone Wednesday morning.
Police say the young boy was found around 1:30 a.m. walking in the area of the leasing office at Park 83 apartments.
Officers have canvassed the apartment complex but so far haven’t been able to find the child’s family.
Police posted a photo of the boy, who may be 2 or 3 years old. He is wearing a camouflaged shirt and diaper.
Anyone who recognizes the child is urged to contact Roswell police at 770-640-4100.
