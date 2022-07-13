Child found wandering alone in Roswell neighborhood, police searching for family

Roswell police need the public’s help to find the family of a child found wandering alone Wednesday morning.

Police say the young boy was found around 1:30 a.m. walking in the area of the leasing office at Park 83 apartments.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers have canvassed the apartment complex but so far haven’t been able to find the child’s family.

Police posted a photo of the boy, who may be 2 or 3 years old. He is wearing a camouflaged shirt and diaper.

Anyone who recognizes the child is urged to contact Roswell police at 770-640-4100.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS