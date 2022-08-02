Child in Ghana dies after being infected with Marburg virus

Motley Fool

If you have money you've saved for emergencies or that you are going to need to spend on a big purchase within a short period of time, then you should absolutely keep it in a savings account. While it is true the money is losing some value right now because the returns that it earns are below the rate at which prices are rising, the reality is that the funds are still safe from big losses in a savings account as long as the account is FDIC insured. If the money is supposed to be an investment, though, and if you won't need to access it for several years, then you may not want to just let it sit in a savings account to lose value.