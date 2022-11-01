Child grazed by bullet while in backseat of car in NC road rage shooting, police say

A child was grazed by a bullet in the backseat of a car in what Orange County authorities say was a possible “rolling road rage incident.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday night that the child was hit while in his safety seat in the back seat of his father’s car. Authorities say the bullet caused “a slight burn wound to his back,” according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office and the Hillsborough Police Department are investigating to determine what happened.

They say deputies responded to a gas station on U.S. 70 where a driver reported a “series of road rage incidents” between himself and an SUV driver. The chain of events started on U.S. 86, north of Hillsborough, when the man and the SUV were driving south, according to the release.

The man told police that the SUV driver fired a gun at his sedan, according to the release. That’s when the child was hit.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office did not identify a suspect or that someone has been detained but said there is no “threat to the general public.”

Witnesses are asked to call Investigator Kyle Borland at 919-245-2915.