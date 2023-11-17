Child with gunshot wound arrives at North Memphis fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a child arrived at a North Memphis fire station with a gunshot wound.

Memphis Police say a 9-year-old child who had been shot arrived at Fire Station #19 on Chelsea Avenue at around 7 p.m. Thursday. Police say the child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

According to Memphis Police, preliminary information suggests that the shooting happened near a gas station Chelsea Avenue and Lambert Street.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a white Infiniti. The suspect was reportedly heading northbound on Hollywood Street.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

