Child headed to bus stop hit with rock from moving vehicle in New London

Oct. 27—NEW LONDON — A youth was injured Tuesday morning after being struck with a rock while walking to a bus stop.

The assault occurred in the area of Connecticut and Lincoln avenues.

Police said the victim, a juvenile, was injured and was treated at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Police did not reveal the juvenile's age and did not provide any detail on the severity of the injury.

Police did say the unknown assailant was inside a moving vehicle, described only as a black four-door sedan.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department's Communication Center at (860) 447-5269, ext. 0, or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

