Child hides in house as trio breaks window and busts into home, California police say

Three people were arrested after being accused of breaking into a home, causing a child to run and hide, California officials said.

On July 11, deputies with Rancho Cucamonga Police responded to a house after getting reports of a break-in, according to a news release by the department.

The three males, ages 17, 18 and 19, broke one of the home’s windows, which caused a child in the home to go into hiding, deputies said.

The boy was in his hiding spot when the suspects walked past him, the release said.

When deputies got to the scene, the group “jumped out of a rear window” and fled, officials said.

After checking on the boy, officials eventually found the suspects “hiding between two nearby houses,” deputies said.

The 18-year-old and 19-year-old were arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center on robbery, burglary and conspiracy charges, according to the release. The 17-year-old was arrested and sent to juvenile hall.

Deputies ask anyone with information about the incident to call 909-477-2800, according to the release.

Rancho Cucamonga is about 50 miles east of Los Angeles.

