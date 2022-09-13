Child hit by Atlanta Police officer driving marked patrol car, police say

Atlanta police said a child was hit by a marked ADP vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the child was in the street at the intersection at Lanier Street Northwest and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard when he or she was hit.

Police said the child was injured but that the injuries were not life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led up to the child being hit or why he or she was in the road.

The child’s name and age have not been released. The officer involved has also not been identified.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and a report will be filed.