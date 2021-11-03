Child is hit by car after exiting school bus, North Carolina police say

A child was hit by a car after exiting a school bus, North Carolina police said.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 on U.S. Highway 64 near Dunbar Road in Tarboro, according to the Tarboro Police Department.

The bus was dropping the child off from the North East Carolina Prep School, police said.

The child, who was not identified by police, went home with a parent after being checked by emergency medical services staff, police said. They did not sustain any serious injuries.

“We encourage everyone to use the utmost caution whenever approaching a stopped school bus,” the police department said on Facebook.

No charges will be filed until authorities complete their investigation.

Tarboro is about 74 miles east of Raleigh.

School bus driver, 14-year-old killed in after-school crash, Pennsylvania cops say

Missing 12-year-old vanished while out on Halloween night, Georgia police say

16-year-old shot by fellow student as he waited at school bus stop, Georgia police say