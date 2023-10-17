Child hit, injured by car in crosswalk near Cottonwood Heights school
Cottonwood Heights Police said a 12-year-old boy was run over while crossing Fort Union Blvd. around 5 p.m.
Cottonwood Heights Police said a 12-year-old boy was run over while crossing Fort Union Blvd. around 5 p.m.
The Rangers are headed home with a 2-0 lead in the ALCS, while the Phillies are ahead 1-0 in the NLCS.
The Phillies' momentum hasn't let up, and they lead 1-0 in this NLCS.
A look at Suzanne Somers's pay equity dispute that got her fired from "Three's Company."
What's a Manic Pixie Dream Boy? Apparently, it's a Timothée Chalamet. The post What is a ‘Manic Pixie Dream Boy’? Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship renews interest in trope. appeared first on In The Know.
Justin Herbert got an unlikely first down on Monday night.
Richardson is dealing with a shoulder injury.
Kendrick, 23, has started all six of the Rams' games this season.
Police say Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother were attacked by their 71-year-old landlord because they were Muslim and he was angry about the Israel-Hamas war.
The Chargers and Cowboys got things going on Monday with a pregame brawl.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Head coach Gregg Berhalter broke down the lessons learned from the USMNT's loss to Germany at a pre-training news conference Monday.
Web Summit, the big tech conference brand that runs events in several cities and whose 70,000 person flagship event in Lisbon is taking place next month, is running into a wall -- a wall of outrage. Founders, investors and others from the technology community in Israel have gone ballistic over comments made by the founder and figurehead of Web Summit, Paddy Cosgrave, related to the fighting underway across Israel and Gaza, specifically his criticism of Israel's retaliatory actions. Now, the anger with Cosgrave has gone viral, and today it looked like it was about to overrun promotion efforts for Web Summit.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
On Sunday, Brown was arrested for allegedly not paying $31,000 in child support.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Our guide to the most delightful (sometimes frightful) Halloween dinnerware and decor, delivered right to your doorstep.
Swift and Kelce are going (very) public with their romance as they've reportedly been dating longer than we think.
The 2024 VW Atlas Cross Sport SUV coupe now gets the Basecamp body kit as an option like the regular Atlas. It's the third model to get the accessories.
It is fitting that, in their transition to adulthood, the National Venture Capital Association's (NVCA) Model Legal Documents (the “Model Docs”) for venture capital financing transactions have not only undergone their most substantial revisions since inception, but also reflect the more relaxed vibe of someone who has just had their first tequila shot (see, e.g., the revisions to the IP reps and required disclosures in the Model Stock Purchase Agreement). The NVCA recently posted the 12th update to the Model Docs since they were first published in 2003. The Model Docs are both free and excellent.