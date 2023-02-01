Child hit by school bus after slipping and falling in the street, Georgia police say

A child is recovering after a school bus ran over him, according to police in DeKalb County, Georgia.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, near Brown Drive and Brookside Parkway in Decatur, WSB-TV reported, citing police.

Authorities said the boy was running after the bus when he slipped and fell. The bus driver didn’t see him and ran over his leg.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said in a news release. Authorities did not release his age or what school he attends.

The driver stayed at the scene.

In a similar incident, a 12-year-old boy was hit and killed while running to catch the school bus in Statesboro, McClatchy News reported. The sixth-grader thought he missed the bus when he ran into the street and was hit by an oncoming car on Jan. 11.

Additional details about the Decatur incident weren’t immediately available.

Decatur is about 10 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

