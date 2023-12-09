Child hospitalized after accidental shooting in Titusville

Detectives with the Titusville Police Department are investigating a shooting that sent a child to the hospital Saturday morning.

Police responded to a home in the 1100 block of 4th Ave. just after 9:45 a.m. for a report of a child who had been shot.

According to the police department, the shooting victim was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening. The police department has only identified the victim as a “juvenile.”

Investigators say the shooting appears to have been an accident.

No other details about what happened have been released by the police department.

The investigation into the sequence of events leading up to the shooting is ongoing.

