UPDATE: Child hospitalized following school bus in Montgomery County this morning

UPDATE @8:50 a.m.

Deputies and medics were dispatched around 7:40 a.m. to the intersection of Macy Street and Philadelphia Drive on initial reports of a crash involving a school.

Troopers told News Center 7 at the scene medics transported a child to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

-INITIAL STORY-

A school bus was involved in a crash in Harrison Township Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 7:40 a.m. to the intersection of Macy Street and Philadelphia Drive on initial reports of a crash involving a school bus.

Children were confirmed to be on the school bus at the time of the crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

