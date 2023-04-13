Child hospitalized after shooting himself with unsecured gun at Middletown park

A 4-year-old is in the hospital after shooting himself at a Middletown park Wednesday night.

Police responded to Jacot Park on Grand Avenue on a report of a child, possibly three or four years old, “with blood all over him, possibly from a gun shot wound,” according to a Middletown Police incident report.

Police Chief Michael Birk told News Center 7 that the child’s older brother took him and some other kids to the park.

The boy went back to the car to get a drink and that’s when he picked up an unsecured gun and shot himself, Birk said. Police records indicate that the child was shot in the lower right abdomen.

When they got to the scene, dispatchers told them the boy had been taken to Kettering Medical Center.

Birk said the child was then taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and is in “good condition.”

The incident remains under investigation.