Child hospitalized after shooting near 27th Avenue and Adams Street, scene remains active

Phoenix police.

Phoenix police have confirmed that a juvenile was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening in connection to a shooting.

The shooting occured near 27th Avenue and Adams Street, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department.

"The scene remains active," Soliz said.

Officers are actively working on capturing the suspected shooter, Soliz said.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Child hospitalized after Phoenix shooting, scene remains active