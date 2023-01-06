Child hurt after being hit by car while crossing Rock Hill road near I-77, police say

A child has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car while crossing an intersection in Rock Hill, officials said.

The 12-year-old child is at Levine’s Children’s Hospital in Charlotte after being airlifted by helicopter Thursday night around 7:15 p.m., said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

No updates on the child’s condition were available Friday morning, Chavis told The Herald.

The child and driver of the car have not been identified by officials.

The collision happened at the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road, Rock Hill police said in a written statement. The intersection in York County is just west of Interstate 77.

“It was determined, the juvenile attempted to cross Celanese Road outside of the crosswalk before being struck by the vehicle,” the police statement said.

The child was taken first to Piedmont Medical Center hospital in Rock Hill before being flown to Charlotte, officials said.

No charges had been filed as of Friday as the investigation by the police department’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team and forensic unit continues, Chavis said.

