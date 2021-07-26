Child hurt in fall from second-story window

Jul. 26—MARBLEHEAD — Police are still trying to piece together the details of how a 4-year-old boy fell from a second-floor window of his home on Friday night.

Marblehead police responded about 10:30 p.m. to a 911 call that a child had fallen from a window of his Willow Road home, according to a press release Saturday from Marblehead police Chief Dennis King.

Police officers were the first to arrive and administered first aid to the boy while firefighters and EMS crews were on the way, according to the release. Police said the boy was breathing, but the ambulance and EMT were urged to "step up" their response.

He was taken by Atlantic Ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The boy apparently landed on or near a brick walkway almost directly beneath the window from which he was believed to have fallen.

A TV shot taken during the day Saturday showed a window screen, which appeared to be slightly bent, leaning against the side of the house.

The distance of the fall, according to a police/emergency radio transmission shortly after the accident Friday night, was estimated the distance of the fall to be approximately 18 feet.

