Child hurt when utility terrain vehicle crashes Monday in Prince George County: Police

This Google map shows the location of Monday's utility terrain vehicle crash in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE — A child was seriously injured late Monday afternoon in a utility terrain vehicle crash, police said.

The five-year-old girl was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg. Her condition was unknown as of this writing, but police classified her injuries as "severe.".

The incident was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 10700 block of Hines Road near its intersection with Lebanon Road, Police Officer Alexis Grochmal said. According to investigators, the UTV was traveling on Hines Road when it veered off the left side and hit a ditch.

The child was a passenger in the vehicle. The identity of the driver or their relationship to the victim was not released.

Unlike an all-terrain vehicle, a utility terrain vehicle can carry 2-4 passengers and can resemble a golf cart. Neither UTVs nor ATVs are considered street-legal in most Virginia localities, including Prince George.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Details will be reported as they are made available.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Prince George child seriously injured in UTV crash Monday