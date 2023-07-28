Child ID program provides packet to help find missing children, not microchips | Fact check

The claim: A child identification program run by Masons involves placing microchips in children

A July 13 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) features a close-up of a brochure for the GACHIP program with a child standing in the background.

"For the future of your children do not do this – they will be chipped," the post reads in all caps.

The post was shared more than 200 times in a week.

Our rating: False

GACHIP, along with similar programs sponsored by the Masons in other states, does not put microchips in children. It provides parents with a kit including photos, a video interview and forensic evidence that can be used by police if a child goes missing.

Program provides parents with child information packet

The social media post focuses on GACHIP, the Georgia Child Identification Project. Representatives of the program did not respond to a request for comment, but a brochure outlining what the program entails makes no mention of microchips.

Instead, children at GACHIP events pass through several stations where information and samples are collected for a kit that is handed over to parents. The kit includes color photos of a child, digital fingerprints, a DNA sample and information about distinguishing features such as hair and eye color and scars.

The completed kits are given to parents to take home, with the Masons only keeping copies of the permission slips filled out for each child. The kits are designed to be turned over to police to aid with searches if a child goes missing.

Freemasons operate similar programs in many states. While the details of what is collected are not the same in every state, some state websites directly address microchip rumors.

The website for TNCHIP, the Tennessee version of the program, includes a frequently asked questions page that answers, "Are 'microchips' implanted into my child?"

"Absolutely NOT!" the answer reads. "TNCHIP does not use microchips or any other invasive procedures."

Similarly, the Missouri program, called MoCHIPP, has a section on its website addressing misconceptions. It reads, “We do not use Microchips or any other invasive ‘chips.’”

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the claim for comment but did not immediately get a response.

Reuters and Lead Stories also debunked the claim.

