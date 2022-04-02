Child injured in accidental shooting

Apr. 1—An investigation is under way into a reported accidental shooting of a Hunt County child Thursday.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday morning regarding the incident, which reportedly occurred just north of the Greenville city limits.

According to an account, deputies responded at around 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3800 block of FM 118 in Greenville for a reported accidental shooting of an 8-year-old. The officers arrived and determined that a child had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.The child was transported to Children's Medical Center in Dallas by helicopter. The wound did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the Sheriff's Office.The incident remained under investigation Friday.