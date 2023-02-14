UPDATE: Child injured after being struck by vehicle

Feb. 14—Local authorities state that the driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that reportedly hit and injured a 10-year-old girl before fleeing the scene Tuesday morning has since been located and is cooperating with the investigation.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, the incident occurred a little after 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Southlea Drive when the girl was reportedly running across a parking lot toward her bus stop.

Police in the release say the child suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident and was transported to an area hospital.

She was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital for additional treatment, and she is currently listed in stable condition.

Police did not release additional details about the incident in their release, nor did they indicate what, if any, charges would be filed against the driver who reportedly struck the girl.

This case is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact KPD at 765-456-7017. You can also report an anonymous tip through the department's "Kokomo PD" app or by texting the tip to "TIPKPD" at 847411.