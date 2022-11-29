Child injured in drive-by shooting at Fort Worth home, police say

A child was injured when someone fired into a house in a drive-by shooting in east Fort Worth on Monday night, according to police.

Central Division officers were dispatched at about 8:20 p.m. to the 2800 block of Avenue I, police said in a news release. Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.

The victim, a boy whose age was not released, suffered a minor gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

The victim was inside the house when a car drove by and someone in the vehicle fired a gun several times.

The victim was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in good condition, police said.

There was no suspect in custody Monday night.

The gun violence unit is investigating.