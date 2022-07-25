Child injured in Florida City shooting and airlifted to the hospital, reports say

A child was airlifted to the hospital following an overnight shooting in a Florida City neighborhood, according to local media reports Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Southwest Sixth Place.

Video taken by TV news shows dozens of yellow markers scattered along the ground. Police usually use the markers to signify bullet casings. Some cars in the area were damaged by gunfire, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

WSVN says the child was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. Another innured person was taken to Jackson South Hospital. Local10 says the child may be as young as 2 years old.

Police have not released any details about the shooting.

This article will be updated.