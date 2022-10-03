Child injured following shooting in Downtown, police say

A child is injured after a shooting in Downtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said it happened at 5:24 PM in the 400 block of Vance Avenue.

MPD said one child was found and taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspects responsible were in a White Nissan Sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation.

