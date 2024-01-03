A child was injured by a passing train in Columbus. Now the parents are charged by police

The parents of a child hit by a train in Columbus in 2023 now face charges months after the incident.

Officers responded on October 30 to the 700 block of Terminal Court to a child being hit by a train.

Police said their investigation revealed the six-year-old child fell underneath the moving train while playing on the active tracks. The incident resulted in the child losing part of a leg, according to police.

Police said the parents of the child, Tony Rogers Jr., 32, and Rahkeisha Willis, 29, have both been charged with Reckless conduct in connection to the incident.

They are scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s court on March 19 at 8 a.m., according to police.

Columbus Police released this statement in regards to the incident:

“This incident underscores the crucial responsibility of parents or guardians in ensuring the safety and well-being of the children entrusted to them. While the child is recovering, this incident could have resulted in loss of life. The Columbus Police Department urges the community to prioritize the safety of children and take proactive measures to prevent similar incidents from happening.”