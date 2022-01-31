🌱 Child Injured In Shooting + Child COVID Hospitalizations Down

Happy Tuesday, people of Duluth! Here's everything you need to know to start today off on an informed note, shall we? Here's everything you need to know today in Duluth.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 58 Low: 38.

Here are the top 3 stories in Duluth today:

The Georgia prosecutor who is investigating Donald Trump is asking the FBI for security help. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked for help after the former president lashed out against the ongoing investigation and asked his supporters to stage mass protests during a rally. Willis is investigating whether Trump broke the law by pressuring Georgia officials to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. (WSB Atlanta) Hospitalizations for Georgia’s children due to COVID-19 are declining, but it still remains the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, 79 children are hospitalized with the virus this week, according to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. That’s down from 105 children during the week of January 11. (WSB Atlanta) A 7-year-old child was hospitalized after police say they were shot in the parking lot of a Georgia Chipotle on Sunday night. Police believe a 9-year-old who was also inside the care accidentally shot the child. Police have not identified the victims or others connected to the shooting and if the adult who was in the car at the time will face charges. (WTVC)





Today in Duluth:

Canasta - City of Johns Creek at Park Place (12:00 PM)

Strength & Mobility - City of Johns Creek At Park Place (2:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Gwinnett County Public Library shared information about Britannica Online, which offers learning resources for all grade levels. It also offers a multitude of resources from educational games to primary sources. (Instagram)

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is seeking qualified applicants for Deputy Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriff Seniors to work in a detention center. (Facebook)

Gwinnett County Public Library is inviting residents to celebrate Black History Month by joining their digital scavenger hunt. Find clues from digital resources on Black history, answer all questions in Google Classroom correctly, and you'll be entered to win a free book. (Instagram)





— Kayla Harrison

About me: Kayla Harrison is a Writing Arts professor, as well as a freelance writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners. In her free time, you can find her listening to podcasts, writing poetry, and visiting local coffee shops.

