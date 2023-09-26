Child injured after suspect fires into south Dallas apartment, police say

A child was shot and injured Monday night after someone fired into a south Dallas apartment, police said.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Foreman Street around 11:20 p.m., according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV. A suspect shot into an apartment in that area and then left the scene.

The child was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, WFAA said. No other injuries were reported, and the suspect is still at large.

Monday night’s shooting occurred a short distance away from three other recent shootings, two of them fatal. Three people were shot inside an apartment and one man outside a nearby business in the 4800 and 4600 blocks of Elsie Faye Heggins Street on Monday afternoon. One of the victims, 19-year-old Savannah Rodriguez, died from her injuries.

A 2-year-old girl was fatally shot and a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the 4700 block of Hay Street, police said.