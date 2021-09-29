Child killed from accidental discharge of gun

Sep. 29—A six-year-old died from a suspected accidental discharge of a firearm inside a Yuba City home on Saturday, according to a Yuba City Police Department news release.

At around 12:02 p.m., YCPD responded to the 400 block of Dorman Avenue for a call of an accidental discharge inside a residence. An officer located the six-year-old dead inside the residence. There was an adult in the house at the time with the child, according to the release.

According to YCPD, the incident appears to be accidental, but an investigation remains ongoing. The names of those involved were not released as of late Tuesday.