Child killed in crash on Baxter Road in Prince George. The driver is charged with manslaughter and DUI.

This Google map shows the spot where a five-year-old child was killed Sunday, July 17, 2023 on Baxter Road in Prince George County. The driver of the vehicle is facing involuntary manslaughter and DUI charges.

PRINCE GEORGE – A Petersburg man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and drunk driving after a single-car crash Sunday night on Baxter Road killed a five-year-old child who authorities said was not properly restrained inside the vehicle.

Jabriel Parker, 27, also faces two charges of child neglect and endangerment, and one charge of driving without a license. He currently is in custody at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

Prince George Police Officer Alexis Grochmal said the incident happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Baxter Road near the Petersburg city line. She said Parker was allegedly driving westbound on Baxter Road when his sedan ran off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.

Three children and one other adult were in the car when it crashed. Grochmal said one of the children, a little boy, was thrown from the vehicle and killed instantly. The other occupants were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Alcohol and speed are presumed factors in the wreck, Grochmal said. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. Information may also be shared through email, police@princegeorgecountyva.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Prince George accident claims life of 5-year-old boy