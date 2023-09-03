Child killed, dad charged after crash in NE Harris Co., deputies say
A man is charged with murder in a crash that killed his 10-year-old son, who deputies believe wasn't wearing a seat belt.
A man is charged with murder in a crash that killed his 10-year-old son, who deputies believe wasn't wearing a seat belt.
Take note of this brand — it's about to rock your world.
Save up over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Americans should start saving no later than 25 years old, saving $100 a week.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
No. 1 bestselling cookware set for nearly 50% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Hagerty's Power List tracks the selling prices of celebrity-owned. Here are some notable ones.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Grab the kitchen essential recommended by 20,000+ Amazon shoppers — it even comes with a cut-resistant glove to keep you safe.
A Lodge skillet, a mini waffle maker, a dishwasher magnet that just might save your marriage — these are most useful and popular kitchens you didn't know you needed.
Investors continue to flock to money market funds in search of higher yields, posing an ongoing challenge to banks trying to keep deep-pocketed account holders.
Do you believe?
Get seriously impressive deals on jackets, ski accessories, boots, tents and more.
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
Snag a Dyson stick vacuum for $140 off, a 58" smart TV for under $300 and lots of other discounted goodies this holiday weekend.
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Give your home the refresh it deserves with up to 70% off furniture, rugs, patio sets, cookware and more.
We've got heavy hitters like Samsung, Instant Pot and Dyson from Wayfair, Walmart, Amazon and more — grab these deals before they're toast!
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.