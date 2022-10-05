Child killed in drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Oklahoma City

A child was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

Police said they were called to the 2500 block of SE 47 about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers learned a child had been hit by gunfire and had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. The child was pronounced dead a short time later, a department spokesman said.

The name and age of the child were not available Wednesday morning.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the department's Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma City child killed in drive-by shooting on Tuesday