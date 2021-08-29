UPDATE: Child killed during Friday shooting in Elkhart identified

Aug. 28—ELKHART — Officials with the Elkhart Police Department have released the identity of a child shot and killed during a dispute Friday morning in Elkhart.

According to Assistant Chief Chris Snyder, the child, originally reported as a 2-year-old, has now been officially identified as Danton Munoz, 1, of Elkhart.

Also identified were Munoz' suspected shooter, Lonnel Cephas, 19, of Elkhart, and Sgt. Mike Davis, a 15-year veteran of the Elkhart Police Department who shot and killed Cephas while responding to the dispute Friday morning. Davis has since been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

According to police, the violence started with an argument between a man and a woman outside 514 W. High St. The dispute escalated when the man fired a gun at the woman and the house at that address around 10:20 a.m. The child, now identified as Munoz, was shot as a result, and died, police said, and the suspect fled the scene.

"The initial call that went out was that there was some type of altercation in the middle of the street," Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore said during a news conference Friday. "That's all we have from the dispatch calls."

As police responded, an officer found what resembled the suspect's vehicle around South Seventh Street and Wolf Avenue. Police then saw a man matching the suspect's description walking in a nearby alley, police said.

When officers tried to stop the man, a situation occurred in which an officer, now identified as Davis, fired a weapon and shot the man, leading to his death. Seymore said he didn't know what events happened that led to the officer opening fire.

He did say that Davis was not injured, nor were any bystanders, and that investigators believe the man who was killed, now identified as Cephas, was the suspect who shot the child. Seymore also estimated about five minutes elapsed between when the child was shot and when the suspect was shot.

No further details related to the incident were released Saturday afternoon, and the case remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.