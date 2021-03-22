Child killed after four-wheeler collides with car on Detroit's east side

Mar. 21—DETROIT — Police said a child was killed Saturday on the city's east side when the four-wheeler he was riding on collided with a Dodge Charger.

Detroit Police said the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the 19600 block of Andover. The fatally injured child was believed to be eight or nine years old, authorities said.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages and police said other details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.