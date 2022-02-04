Child killed in hit-and-run was sledding when he entered roadway, Oklahoma police say

A 12-year-old boy was sledding in the snow when he slid into a roadway, colliding with a pickup truck driving through, police in Oklahoma say.

The truck that hit the child did not stop, according to the Broken Arrow Police Department, citing witnesses and video footage.

Officers were called to the hit-and-run incident at about 5:21 p.m. Feb. 3, police said, and the boy was treated on scene before he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He has since died from his injuries, police said in a statement to McClatchy News.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the pickup truck and its driver. The truck is believed to be a white 3/4-ton or 1-ton newer model with dark windows and extended mirrors.

If you have additional information regarding the fatal incident, police ask you to call 918-451-8200 x 8795 or email mlong@brokenarrowok.gov and reference case No. 22-0788.

Separate sledding incident

About 45 minutes after the 12-year-old boy was hit by the truck, police say another 12-year-old boy was also hit while sledding.

Authorities say the second child slid into the street when he was struck by a passing vehicle. The vehicle dragged the boy “for an unknown distance before the vehicle was able to stop.”

That child was taken to a hospital with “apparent minor injures.”

Broken Arrow is a suburb southeast of Tulsa.

