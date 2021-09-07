Child killed, man seriously injured in Newport News shooting on Labor Day

Police say a child was killed and a man was seriously injured in a shooting on Labor Day in Newport News.

At 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting near the 3400 block of Wickham Avenue, in the Southeast Community area of the city.

At the scene, police discovered a child inside a nearby home, according to a news release. The child was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The authorities didn’t provide the age nor the gender of the child.

A second victim was located near the 800 block of 35th Street. Police identified him as an adult male who had been shot once. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say a person was detained and is being questioned in reference to this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887), or go online at P3tips.com.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com